Three arrested in Frederick shooting

Two of the suspects arrested are juveniles

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) – Police arrested three people in connection with a stolen car and a shooting in Frederick. A victim is in the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Two of the suspects arrested are juveniles, 16-year-old Kion Parker and 17-year-old Curtis Smith. 19-year-old Robert Shirley is charged with unlawfully taking a motor vehicle in addition to shooting-related charges.

The incident happened Thursday evening in the area of 7th street and Taney Ave. There were also shots fired close by at the Frederick Shopping Center.

Police are still investigating and believe more suspects are involved.