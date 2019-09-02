Thousands show for Gaithersburg’s 81st annual Labor Day Parade

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Gaithersburg celebrated their 81st annual Labor Day Parade on the streets of Olde Towne in Montgomery County.
Thousands of residents and dozens of local officials were there for the festivities. Officials say their parade is popular because of the variety of performances including dance groups, marching bands, equestrian units, and more. The city of Gaithersburg is known to be one of the most diverse communities in America. Many of those who attended were expecting rain but were glad it held off.
