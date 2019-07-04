Thousands fill Baker Park for Independence Day celebration

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — For some, the start to Frederick’s 4th: An Independence Day Celebration begins even before the sun rises.

“We got here at about 5:30 a.m., six o’clock, made breakfast on the grill. Like last year, we stay until sun-up to sundown,” explained local resident Bekki Castle who managed to claim a picnic table at Baker Park.

About 75,000 people came out to celebrate Independence Day at Baker Park.

Organizers with Celebrate Frederick plan months in advance to make sure activities and events happen all day long.

“We have a ton of children’s activates planned: rides, amusements, a petting zoo, face painting. We have a lot of water elements out here to keep you cool on this hot July day,” explained Jen Martin with Celebrate Frederick.

“I brought my kids in the day, and now it’s time for the grandkids. We brought her out to see the animals and to celebrate,” said visitor Ellen Toy joined by 1-year-old Estella.

The event also included dozens of food vendors, and live music at two different stages on either end of the park.

And with countless attractions and even more visitors, upwards of a hundred police officers and dozens of fire and rescue team members were on patrol to ensure safety throughout the day.

“It’s all hands on deck today. Besides doing all the crowd control, traffic direction, we’ll be monitoring the park. They’re stationed everywhere throughout the park. We’re also relying on our community- if you see something, say something, call us,” explained spokesperson for the Frederick Police Department, Michele Bowman.

The fun ran through most of the afternoon, with fireworks beginning at dusk.

For many, taking a spot on the baker park lawn for the Fourth of July is a treasured tradition.

“We’ve been doing it fifty years, as long as we’re here and we don’t plan on moving from Frederick, so yes, we will be here forever.”

And just as the event comes to an end, the Frederick Police Department and Celebrate Frederick will begin planning for next year.