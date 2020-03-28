Thousands file for unemployment amid COVID-19 outbreak

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Over 42,000 Maryland residents filed for unemployment insurance last week, according to the state’s department of labor.

The coronavirus outbreak is behind many of those claims. 42,000 claims is a significant jump from the week before, when 4,000 people filed. The week before that, only 2,000 people filed.

Montgomery County had the largest number of claims last week, with about 3,900; the county is home to 1.1 million people.

Frederick County had 1,700 claims, Washington County had 1,200 and Allegany residents filed 800 claims. Garrett County had just under 300 claims.