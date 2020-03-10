Thousands call for stronger COVID-19 prevention strategies

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) –Over 6,000 people have signed a petition calling on Montgomery County Public Schools to take further action when it comes to preventing the spread of coronavirus to staff and students.

The Change.com petition was started three days ago, it urges MCPS to implement mandatory quarantines for those exposed to infected patients. The petition also says students should be given the option to stay home to minimize contact with the public. It asks MCPS to increase sanitization requirements and move the dates for spring break.

When asked about the petition,MCPS said it has no plans to move spring break dates. Coronavirus resources for MCPS say, “there is a low health risk for our schools and have determined that schools should remain open as normal at this time and instruction should continue as usual. “