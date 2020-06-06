Thousands attend Frederick’s March for Justice

According to a press release from the Frederick Police Department, no arrests were made Friday as a result of these demonstrations

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Nation-wide protests continue nearly a week after the death of George Floyd. In Frederick, Maryland, a march for justice was held where thousands participated.

Frederick’s March For Justice started at Mullenix Park.

“I have been to been to a lot of protests since Trump was elected,” said protester Erin Drew. “I think this one is the most important. I just to amplify black voices and be a white person showing up to show my support.”

The march then moved into the heart of downtown.

“I just hope to bring people together and erases race from everyone’s mind,” said another protester, Leesa Otis.

“We decided to do this because obviously there are some injustices that are being done to the people of color in the United States of America,” said Alijah Gee. Gee along with Isaiah Spencer , Gabrael Moore, Amiyah Spencer, and Akiyyah Billups, organized the events.

“We think it is important that we emphasize the fact that we are not here to harm. We are not here to harm. Black Americans are not harmful to people,” continued Gee.

These young organizers wanted to raise awareness and honor the lives lost due to racial injustices.

Names were read, voices were heard, and the rain didn’t stop thousands of people from all walks life to join together in the city of Frederick for one cause.

“It is amazing to see that we are all coming together as a community to try to put an end to police brutality,” said Spencer. “Too all types of violence and it is great to see all of these people come together to support us.”

We want to see change,” said Aldermen, Roger Wilson. “Not only in our community. But throughout the nation.”

Protesters did make their way on to Interstate 70.

