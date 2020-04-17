The use of non-organic pesticides could cost a $50 fine in Montgomery County

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Spring is here, and many have already begun lawn care to keep their flowers blooming and their grass growing, but Montgomery County wants to remind their residents that certain pesticides are now banned.

This is the first spring season with the pesticide law in effect, and the Montgomery County Department of Environmental Protection explains how it works. Officials say most synthetic pesticides and herbicides used for lawn care are banned, and you can get a $50 fine if caught using these non-organic products.

The law applies to all lawns and playgrounds, and it even includes businesses. Environmentalists say spraying pesticides on your lawn to keep bugs away could affect your health in many ways, including developmental disorders or even respiratory issues. Products on the market, like Roundup, use a chemical called glyphosate, which was found to be harmful to your health, pets and the environment.

Program Manager of the Organic Lawn & Landscape Program at the Department of Environmental Protection, Mary Travaglini said, “They are known to cause developmental disorders [and] behavioral disorders, such as ADHD, anxiety, depression, respiratory disorders, Alzheimer’s, diabetes, Parkinson’s, cancer, lupus and many more.”

Local parks, community gardens and all 273 playgrounds in the county are also maintained without the use of pesticides.