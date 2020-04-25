The Three-Stages of Maryland’s Road to Recovery plan

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced Friday how he plans to reopen the state and has his eye at the beginning of May.

“The result is a well thought out gradually safe and effective path forward for the people of our state,” said Hogan.

With the four building blocks already in place: expanding testing capability, increasing hospital surge capacity, increasing supply of personal protective equipment, and robust contact tracing, there will be a three-stage process.

“We have not had the very high spikes that we have seen in several states,” said Hogan. “That is also why we are several weeks behind those other states whose spiked and peeked earlier.”

STAGE ONE calls for lifting the stay-at-home order and involves business, community, religious, and quality of life improvements. Examples of changes that could be implemented in this stage include:

Reopening of small shops and certain small businesses

Curbside pickup and drop-off for businesses

Elective medical and dental procedures at ambulatory, outpatient, and medical offices

Limited attendance outdoor religious gatherings

Recreational boating, fishing, golf, tennis, hiking, and hunting

Reopening of car washes

Limited outdoor gym and fitness classes

Outdoor work with appropriate distancing measures

Some personal services

STAGE TWO will likely be a longer stage of the initial recovery, but will also be the stage when a large number of businesses and activities come back online. Any businesses that reopen during this period would need to comply with strict physical distancing and appropriate safety protocols. Examples of changes that could be implemented in this stage include:

Raising the cap on social gatherings

Indoor gyms and fitness classes

Childcare centers

Normal transit schedules

Indoor religious gatherings

Reopening of restaurants and bars with restrictions

Elective and outpatient procedures at hospitals

STAGE THREE will involve instituting higher-risk activities, but there is no realistic timeline yet for achieving this level. Examples of changes that could be implemented in this stage include:

Larger social gatherings

Reopening of high-capacity bars and restaurants

Lessened restrictions on visits to nursing homes and hospitals

Reopening of entertainment venues

Larger religious gatherings

“Together we are going to defeat this deadly virus and together the state of Maryland will return stronger and better than ever,” said Hogan.

Governor Hogan has directed Secretary Schulz and the Maryland Department of Commerce to form advisory groups to develop recommendations and best practices for their industries to responsibly reopen and operate.

To find more about Gov. Hogan’s plan, click here.