IJAMSVILLE, Md. (WDVM)– On Thursday night, members of the Livable Frederick planning team kicked off the first implementation project in the Livable Frederick master plan.

This is a strategic plan for Frederick County between now and the year 2050. The Sugarloaf Treasured Landscape Plan is a small area that focuses on developing a limited series of issues that residents may see throughout the region.

“Ongoing planning is really critical in local government,” said Liveable Frederick planning manager Denis Superczynski. “Many people who want things to stay the way they mistakenly assume that to keep things the way they are, they do nothing, it’s the opposite.”

He says in order to keep things the way they are, you have to “actively work at it.” That is why the team is looking for active engagement from the public. The team wants to hear what you have to say and they have provided different mediums for you to voice your opinions. Those include their Facebook page, email, using the Nextdoor app.

The team will hold another public forum, sometime in the spring.

The Sugarloaf Treasured Landscape Area Plan is the first small area plan to be developed under the award-winning Livable Frederick master plan. Livable Frederick implements a new approach to planning for the county’s future. It is aspirational and based on a vision of a vibrant, unique community where people can live, work and locally thrive while enjoying a strong sense of place and belonging.