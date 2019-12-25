The power of giving this holiday season

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — It’s the most wonderful time of the year!

The holidays for many of us is a time to spend with our families. For others, it’s a period of reflection. Whatever this season means or brings to you, there’s something all of us do during this joyous time of year.

It’s something deep and profound, it’s the power of giving.

We learn early on that it is better to give than to receive. We are taught to give and it feels good to help someone in need, but is there something more to “giving”?

There is, and experts say there are many benefits to giving. For starters, it’s healthy.

“When you give, the part of giving you release specific hormones, endorphins, oxytocin, that actually brings you to become more happy and feel that you’re contributing and helping others,” said Dr. Dan Amzallag.

Two, if done without wanting anything in return, it helps with personal growth. Lastly, society will eventually catch on.

“You want to be able to hope that you the people that you give to, eventually if they get out of their funk or whatever it is, they will be able to remember oh I’ve been helped, now it’s my time to give back. pay it forward,” said Dr. Amzallag.

For it’s in giving that we receive.