The National Museum of Civil War Medicine hosts its first program of the year

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM)– National Museum of Civil War Medicine in Frederick held their first program of the year Saturday.

The program is called Invisible Wounds; a perspective on mental health issues during the Civil War. It takes a look at the mental health issues experienced during the Civil War and compares them to the knowledge and science regarding mental health and modern treatments that are available today.

“The main thing is to raise people’s consciousness as to what PTSD really is. most people have heard about it but they don’t know how it affects people and we have survivors who have commented on this program and have literally told me please keep doing this because they don’t understand what we go through and we need to address it, ” said counselor, Hilda Koontz.

This event was free for museum members.