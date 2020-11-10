The Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) begins its annual leaf vacuuming

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) began it’s annual leaf vacuuming program.

Leaves that are not appropriately disposed of can disrupt traffic, impact stormwater drainage, and even become a fire hazard.

If you are in an area offering leaf vacuuming, you will notice signs along your streets that direct you to collection date information.

For more information on where to find out if your property is within the boundaries of the leaf vacuum collection, visit this website.