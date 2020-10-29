The Montgomery County Commission on Veterans Affairs is accepting virtual tributes

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Veterans Day is less than a month away and the Montgomery County Commission on Veterans Affairs is already beginning to accept virtual tributes.

In honor of Veterans Day this year, servicemembers in Montgomery County will be celebrated in a virtual tribute.

To prepare, they are asking veterans and their families to share their story to be shared on the group’s website for Veterans Day.

To submit provide the servicemember or veterans branch of service, years of service, era served, and a brief narrative. Then email all submissions to Carly.Clem@montgomerycountymd.gov