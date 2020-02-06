The Maury Show brings local live taping to Rockville

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — For those talk show fans out there, The Maury Show brought a local live taping to the iHeartRadio studios in Rockville.

The show, which airs on DCW50, has nationally-known comedian Gary Owen, who has featured in several movies. The actual Maury show is taped in Connecticut but during the live taping on Thursday, several members of the audience gave advice to guests on the show that is taped in Connecticut. The local taping will be featured in the live-to-tape production of “Maury” once the show airs in a few weeks.