The longest shelter cat resident finally adopted

Just last week, Emmy complete 365 days at the shelter. Now she's found a forever home

NEW MARKET, Md. (WDVM) — One of the longest cat residents at the Frederick County Animal Shelter just got a happy ending.

5-year-old feline, Emmy, celebrated one entire year at the shelter just last week.

Staff at the shelter describer her as shy, and not one to seek much attention from potential owners.

But on Thursday, she was adopted by Colleen Optiz and her family.

The Opitz family had visited the K.A.T. Café where Emmy has been staying at least three times before adopting her.

WATCH: Emmy celebrates one year at the shelter

They say Emmy has settled into their New Market home, even snuggling with her new owners and becoming more outgoing.

“Here she meows, she rubs against our legs. She asks for attention and she’s eating, they said they had a hard time with her eating. So she’s happy,” Opitz explained.

Emmy joins three other cats at her new home, one of which was adopted with her on Thursday from the animal shelter.

Opitz says they’ve all gotten along pretty well.