The Kids Museum in Bethesda hosts Maker’s care day

BETHESDA. Md (WDVM) — The Kids Museum in Bethesda hosted Makers Care Day Sunday morning.

Maker’s care day is a community service event for the entire family. Right now they are encouraging participants to bring in canned goods to add to their community food drive for the Manna food center.

The Kids museum encourages kids to make positive impacts in the community with hands-on activities that help kids learn about cultural exploration while also making a social impact.

“Kids are doing things like making bird feeders for their neighborhoods, building zen gardens, designing accessible playgrounds, and really a wide range of activities, its all about how kids can make a positive social impact,” said CEO and Founder of Kids Museum, Cara Lesser.

Next Sunday the Kids museum will be hosting Philippines day where kids will learn about Filipino culture and bringing it to life by live performances food and hands-on activities.

For a full list of events and activities, the Kids Museum will be hosting visit kid-museum.org .