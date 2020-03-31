The importance of completing the 2020 Census

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Census is about representation and Representation matters. for every person that is represented in the census survey, the community receives $1800.

The last time around, Frederick County missed out on $11 million because of people who did not complete the census. This is funding that could affect plans for the future and representation in government. Census Representative Eileen Mitchell says COVID-19 shows just how filling out the Census is more important now than ever.

“One thing that we realized after COVID-19 began is that is how they look at the number of vaccines you get in a community based on how many people are there,” said Mitchell. “So hopefully when they develop something to counteract this illness, Frederick County would get enough to treat the people who need it.”

This is the first year the census can be completed online.