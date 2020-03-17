The impact of closing bars, restaurants, and gyms

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan is doubling down on social distancing for Marylanders.

“I mean I think everyone knew it was coming,” said CEO/Founder of Soldierfit, Danny Farrar. “We were just waiting to see when the other hammer wold drop.”

It was a quiet day on Monday at Soldierfit in Frederick, Maryland after Hogan announced that all bars, restaurants, and gyms will close.

Farrar said his staff was trying to stay ahead of the curve when it came to cleaning.

“We had already taken the next additional step to limit class sizes to make sure we’re keeping our staff and members safe,” said Farrar. “We knew this was coming. If I am honest, I wish it would have come a little earlier.”

Farrar alone owns five gyms in Maryland. The company has a total of 14. Farrar said Soldierfit just did an opening for their new Clarksburg, Md., location over the weekend. And their newest location in Hagerstown, Md. was set to open this week. But now has been pushed back.

“So, I believe that this goes for two to three weeks. The impact would be minimal my concern is that if it stretches out to a month’s time,” said Farrar.

In downtown Frederick along North Market Street, multiple businesses could feel the impact.

Kara Norman, Executive Director, of Downtown Frederick Partnership, said the executive order is going to have a significant impact. She said several businesses downtown are changing their business model to accommodate people.

“We have ten [restaurants] that will be doing delivery, a service they normally don’t offer,” said Norman. “And another 25 that are offering food for take-out, for pick-up, or curbside deliver…Either way, they are changing their business model in order to accommodate the situation that we all find ourselves in.”

Downtown Frederick Partnership has also made a website to show how people can still support businesses. Click here.

Hogan also prohibited social, community, religious, recreational, and sports gatherings of more than 50 people in close proximity.