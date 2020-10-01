The Frederick County Council passes a bill to expand farmers markets

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — There will now be more locations in Frederick County where people can sell their farmers market goods.

This new bill also means that there is a clear definition of what is a farmer’s market since it was unclear before. This directly addresses the issue that many people were told their markets were not allowed in certain places such as commercial areas.

Applicants can apply for permits that are good for up to 180 days from a zoning administrator.