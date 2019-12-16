The day following a house fire, firefighters continue overhaul

Units were called to put out hot spots and continue overhaul in the day following a devastating house fire

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Firefighters are still at work on a house fire that sparked Sunday afternoon in Frederick.

Two floors and an attic on one side of a home along the 7000 block of Banner Road are completely burned off after heavy fire consumed the structure.

Firefighters got the call for a house fire at about 3:30 p.m. Two adults who were home at the time were able to escape.

It took firefighters from Frederick County and surrounding areas like Montgomery County about one hour to bring the heavy fire under control.

Firefighters faced challenges as the area did not have any nearby hydrants to source water.

Damages on the home are estimated at about $300,000, according to Frederick County Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson, Sarah Campbell. The cause of the fire appears to be electrical in nature.

Overhaul on the home continues.