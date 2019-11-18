The City of Rockville holds inauguration ceremony for the 66th Mayor and council

The mayor and council are sworn in at the F. Scott Fitzgerald Theatre

ROCKVILLE, Md (WDVM)– The city of Rockville held an inauguration ceremony for the 66th mayor and council Sunday afternoon.

Mayor Bridget Donnell Newton and four councilmembers Monique Ashton, Beryl Feinberg, David Myles, and Mark Pierzchala were sworn in at the F. Scott Fitzgerald Theatre. The mayor and four councilmembers were elected on November 5th in the first vote by mail election in Maryland history. This will be the mayor’s 3rd time serving the city and is grateful for what’s to come with her new council.

“I am honored to be serving with this group of people and this is what success looks like for the city of Rockville we have turned a new page and going forward this is going to be wonderful I’m very very excited,” said Mayor Newton.

The first meeting of the new mayor and council is scheduled for Monday, November 18 at 7 p.m. at city hall