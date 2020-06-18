The city of Frederick move forward with stage 2 of reopening

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Along with the county, the City of Frederick will move ahead with stage two of Maryland’s Roadmap to Recovery.

Mayor Michael O’Connor said the city will continue to evaluate operations and how to continue to keep the community safe. O’Connor did announce some operation changes including parking. Daytime meter parking will be enforced again that change started Wednesday.

Cars will get courtesy tickets first, but normal ticket enforcement will start on July 1st.

All park playgrounds and pavilions have also reopened.

“It is certainly good for our downtown businesses and restaurants that the pop-up dining is available now,” said O’Connor. “But what that means is that we have to think about our parking enforcement in order to make sure that all of the people that need to use our downtown… Our residents…Our businesses….Our restaurants…Visitors whoever it might be is that we have a system that works.”

The Talley Fitness Center will reopen on Monday, June 22, with safety precautions and a reservation system for members only.