Tennis coach charged with sexual abuse

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – A Montgomery County tennis coach has been charged with sexual abuse of a minor.

Claude Grady of Gaithersburg is accused of having sex with a teenage girl who came to him for tennis lessons while he worked at the Aspen Hill Tennis Club 10 years ago.

As of July 5, Grady worked at the Montgomery Tennisplex in Boyds. A director for the Tennisplex said Grady worked with older tennis campers and taught lessons there. He has been released on bond.