Temporary outdoor seating applications available for restaurants in Frederick County

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — For the first time in weeks, restaurants were able to open over the weekend with outdoor dining and in Frederick County, Maryland they are offering temporary outdoor seating applications for restaurants and foodservice establishments.

With hundreds of restaurants in the county, the permit is a quick application for owners to lay out what they propose to do including meeting life and safety requirements and certain requirements like if they are serving alcohol.

“We are walking down a path that we have never walked before and we really want our businesses to not just survive, but thrive,” said Frederick County Executive, Jan Gardner, (D). “And that is why we are ready to go with this temporary outdoor dining application… It is why we did our outdoor grants and we are really trying to make sure that Frederick county continues to thrive from an economic standpoint.:

The City of Frederick also has a temporary outdoor seating zoning permit. This allows restaurants, breweries, distilleries, and other foodservice establishments to expand their seating areas outside of the building, including; sidewalks