Temporary closures on ICC this weekend, tolling upgrades.

(WDVM) — If you plan on taking Toll Road 200 this weekend you may need to search for a detour.

Beginning from 9 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31, and continuing through until 5 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 3, eastbound ICC/MD 200 traffic will be detoured at Layhill Road (MD 182). The detour route will direct motorists north on Layhill Road to Norbeck Road, east on Norbeck Road to New Hampshire Avenue (MD 650) and south on New Hampshire Avenue back to eastbound ICC/MD 200.

The Maryland Transportation Authority has announced they will be updating existing toll hardware and software at all toll facilities.

Motorists will be tolled as a single trip when traveling the detour routes. The temporary detours are needed due to the amount of equipment and work crews involved and to help ensure the safety of workers and motorists.