Teleworking grant for businesses approved in Montgomery County

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County businesses that have resorted to teleworking during the coronavirus pandemic could now be eligible to receive money through an emergency grant passed by the county council.

The council approved $250,000 in emergency grants as a special appropriation to help reimburse businesses and nonprofits with expenses they have been taking on to telework. Businesses who qualify would have to have 100 employees or fewer and would have to prove the purchase of items, like laptops and mobile printers, to help with moving operations remotely.

Montgomery County Council member Andrew Friedson said, “We recognize that there is far greater need than we have the resources and capacity to keep up with, but this is a step in the right direction, and we will continue to look at any way possible that we can continue to keep up.”

The council approved the fund unanimously. A $750,000 budget was also approved to provide food for residents in need.

LATEST NEWS