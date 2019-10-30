Teenagers hospitalized following reported stabbing

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Two teenage boys were injured in a stabbing Tuesday night in Silver Spring.

Montgomery County Police say one boy is in serious condition, and the other boy suffered nonlife-threatening injuries.

Police were called to the 11400 block of Lockwood Drive just before 9 p.m. for a reported stabbing.

The two victims were taken to the hospital. A man was taken into custody at the scene. Police say it is unclear if the victims knew their attacker.

“There is one lone suspect on-scene so there is no continued threat to the community,” explained Toreno Herbert with Montgomery County Police.

Police ask that anyone with information about the incident contact District Three detectives at 240-773-6870.