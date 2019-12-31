Teen charged in Fair death is no longer being held in a juvenile detention center

During a hearing Tuesday morning, the defendant appeared on his own and no longer in custody

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) — The 16-year-old charged in connection to the death of a man at the Great Frederick Fair is no longer being held behind bars.

During a detention hearing on December 18, the 16-year-old was still detained but during a hearing Tuesday morning, the defendant appeared on his own, no longer in custody.

Attorneys for the prosecution confirmed he is no longer in juvenile detention.

A motion by the teen’s attorney requested the courtroom remain closed for his hearing, and Judge Theresa Adams ruled in favor.

We were unable to hear what exactly happened in the courtroom, and attorneys would not provide further comment.

It is unclear what the terms and conditions of his release are.

The 16-year-old faces two counts of second-degree assault stemming from the September incident that killed 59-year-old John Weed of Mount Airy.

The 15-year-old brother was charged with manslaughter and assault in connection to the incident. He remains detained in juvenile detention.