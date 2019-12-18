Teen brothers charged in connection to man’s death appear in court

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The two teen brothers charged in connection to the death of a man at the Great Frederick Fair in September appeared before court Wednesday.

The 15-year-old, charged with manslaughter, will remain in custody of the Department of Juvenile Services.

He appeared before Judge Julie Solt, and waived his rights to a detention hearing in two weeks, a regularly scheduled hearing.

A review of the teen’s detention is expected in the next thirty days.

After a motion by defense attorneys, Judge Solt closed the courtroom for the detention hearing of the 16-year-old, who faces assault charges.

Judge Solt cited the need to protect confidential and private information that would be discussed during the hearing.

WDVM was not able to hear what exactly happened in the courtroom.

According to the Frederick County State’s Attorney, the incident began on the fairgrounds after the teens had approached 59-year-old John Weed of Mount Airy asking for a dollar.

The interaction escalated and the state attorney says that’s when the 16-year-old first punched Weed in the back of the head, but it was a hit by the 15-year-old that was the final deadly blow.

The state filed waiver petitions to have the teens’ cases moved to adult court. A hearing on the manner has not yet been scheduled for the 15-year-old.