Technology company relocates from West Coast to Montgomery County

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — A financial technology company, relocated its headquarters from the west coast to Montgomery County.

Truebill’s software technology helps consumers optimize their spending, subscriptions, and lowering bills. The company started in the San Francisco Bay Area and just opened in downtown Silver Spring. The business is owned by brothers who have ties to the county – they graduated from Montgomery Blair High School. The owners celebrated with a ribbon-cutting with the county executive and members of the Montgomery County Council.

“Their commitment to being engaged in the community is pretty impressive so I think they are going to be good spokespeople for the county and I think they will present a good image going forward,” said Marc Elrich, Montgomery County Executive.

This move will add nearly 100 jobs in the county.