TaylorMade truck fits pros to play their best

POTOMAC, Md. - It's like a pit stop for golfers. The TaylorMade truck travels to each of the stops on the PGA Tour. 

It's an 18-wheel workshop that has thousands of different types of club heads, shafts, weights, and tools. Golf equipment expert Wade Liles drives the truck around the country and fits pros like Tiger Woods so they can play their best. 

"I do a bunch of re-grips. Fabian, Gomez, Nick Taylor. It's just not building golf clubs for these guys. It's also maintaining their golf clubs so a lot of re-grips, a lot of lines and lofts, just making sure their clubs are perfect to start the week," said Liles.

The truck's next stop is Greenbrier. 

