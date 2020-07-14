Tattoo artist arrested on attempted rape and assault charges in Gaithersburg

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — A Gaithersburg man was charged with attempted second-degree rape and second-degree assault for an alleged July 11 incident at his apartment.

The Montgomery County Department of Police identified the suspect as 28-year-old Corey Antonio DeVaul. A woman told police she was getting tattooed by DeVaul in his apartment on Brookes Avenue when he allegedly sexually assaulted her.

According to the police investigation, DeVaul was advertising his tattooing services on social media and the woman made an appointment with him for July 11. Police said she was able to run from the apartment and call police to report the incident. Police said the suspect was arrested on July 12, and they are concerned there may be additional victims.

“DeVaul advertises his tattoo services on social media and uses “C-Nasty” as his tattooer name. His previous residence was on Beall Avenue in Rockville and investigators believe that when he lived there, he advertised that people could go to that location to get a tattoo,” the press release sent Tuesday said.

Anyone who believes that he/she was a victim or has any information about a victim is urged to call the Special Victims Investigations Division at 240-773-5050.

