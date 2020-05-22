Takoma Park resident Walter Mulbry receives Little Free Library’s Award for Outstanding Achievement

TAKOMA PARK, Md. (WDVM) — A Takoma Park man was just awarded the 2020 Todd H. Bol Award for Outstanding Achievement.

Takoma Park resident, Walter Mulbry built 23 Little Free Libraries for the community. The Little Free Library is the world’s largest book-sharing movement that aims to inspire readers, spark creativity, and build community. The award is given to extraordinary individuals who embody LFL’s mission to inspire a love of reading and build community.

“It is a privilege to recognize ​Walter Mulbry​ as one of this year’s winners of the Todd H. Bol Award for Outstanding Achievement,” said LFL Executive Director Greig Metzger in a release. “His volunteer efforts exemplify the vision of the late founder of Little Free Library, Todd Bol, to engage communities and enrich lives through the power of shared books. Through his effort, Walter has made his community a better place to be.”

Mulbry is a master builder, constructing 23 Little Free Library book-sharing boxes for his community. A member of Friends of the Takoma Park Maryland Library, he worked with his colleagues to purchase their first Little Free Library in 2014 then expanded the program with the libraries he built. A local mini-grant helps supply building materials; local artists paint the libraries; and the Friends book sale helps keep them stocked with reading material.

“Walter is one of those people who really goes above and beyond to give back to his neighborhood and to his community, by building little free libraries and making sure that books are available to everyone.” said LFL’s director of communications, Margret Aldrich

Mulbry was one of six winners. The Todd H. Bol Awards for Outstanding Achievement are named for LFL’s founder, Todd Bol, who created the first Little Free Library book-sharing box in 2009 in Hudson, Wisconsin, and passed away unexpectedly in 2018. This is the second year the awards have been presented.

