Takoma Park Police searching for suspects involved in strong-arm robbery Video

TAKOMA PARK, Md. - Takoma Park Police are in search for suspects who police say attacked a man during an attempted robbery at a gas station last night.

It happened at the Falcon gas station on the 900 block of University Boulevard. Police say the victim went to the gas station to pick up his car that was being serviced, and while waiting, he was attacked by three men who demanded money. The victim suffered minor injuries. All three suspects ran off. Anyone with information on this attack is asked to contact Takoma Park Police.