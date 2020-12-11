Takoma Park police officer charged with sexually assaulting minor

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A Takoma Park cop has been charged with sexually abusing a minor.

Montgomery County police charged 42-year-old Eric Mueller of Gaithersburg with sex abuse of a minor and with a fourth-degree sex offense.

The incident reportedly happened in the victim’s Montgomery County home on November 22nd. Cathy Plevy, a spokeswoman for Takoma Park police, says corporal Mueller’s police powers have been suspended without pay and they will fully cooperate with the investigation.

According to court records, Mueller is scheduled to appear in court January 15th.