Takoma Park Police investigating armed robbery

TAKOMA PARK, Md. (WDVM) — Takoma Park Police are looking for suspects involved in an armed robbery that happened early Thursday morning.

The incident happened on the 7600 block of New Hampshire Avenue and Holton Lane. Police say the two suspects were wearing masks and armed with guns. They approached several females and demanded their purses before running off.

The suspects were described as black males in their early twenties.

“Anyone with information regarding this robbery should contact the Takoma Park Police Department. It’s an ongoing investigation and we’ll have detectives following up on any leads,” said Lt. Kurt Gilbert, Takoma Park Police Department.

Takoma Park Police Department’s number is 301-270-1100.