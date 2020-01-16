Takoma Park Police investigate homicide

TAKOMA PARK, Md. (WDVM) — A man died Wednesday night after he was stabbed in Takoma Park.
Police officers say they found the man suffering from a stab wound in a parking lot on the 1300 block of University Blvd around 6 p.m.
He was taken to a local hospital where he died.
Police are investigating the incident as a homicide.
No information about suspect has been released.
Anyone with information is urged to call police at 301-270-1100.
This story is developing and will be updated.
