Takoma Park Police investigate homicide

TAKOMA PARK, Md. (WDVM) — A man died Wednesday night after he was stabbed in Takoma Park.

Police officers say they found the man suffering from a stab wound in a parking lot on the 1300 block of University Blvd around 6 p.m.

He was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Police are investigating the incident as a homicide.

No information about suspect has been released.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 301-270-1100. 

This story is developing and will be updated.

