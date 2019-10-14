Takoma Park man dies after being hit by two cars

TAKOMA PARK, Md. (WDVM) — A 67-year-old Takoma Park man died after being struck by two cars in the Silver Spring area.

According to Montgomery County Police, Julio Valerio was crossing the intersection of University Boulevard East and Seek Lane on Sunday around 7:40 p.m. when he was struck by a Subaru Outback.

Shortly after being hit by the first car, Valerio was struck by a Mitsubishi Eclipse.

Detectives are reconstructing the incident and are asking anyone with information to cooperate.

