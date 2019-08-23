Takoma Park hospital will close its doors and move to a new location

TAKOMA PARK, Md. (WDVM) — Washington Adventist Hospital has been around for years in Montgomery County, but now it’s closing its doors.

Washington Adventist Hospital will permanently close at its Takoma Park location, then move to a brand new hospital in White Oak.

“It is a great loss for our community. The hospital has been part of our community for over a hundred years,” said Takoma Park Mayor, Kate Stewart. The mayor says the hospital was a staple in Takoma Park, and it holds lots of history.

The campus will still have some doctors offices and a 24/7 urgent care facility, but some who are used to having a hospital close by are not at ease. “There was that convenience where there’s a hospital close by in case anybody gets sick. It’s not convenient for most of us who live in this area, so we now have to drive a little bit longer,” resident, Khiki Kiggathi stated.

A new urgent care facility will now open, and officials are reminding residents to call 911 in case of an emergency. The closest hospitals in the area are Holy Cross and the new White Oak Medical Center in Silver Spring. The urgent care facility is limited, and can treat conditions, like fevers, allergies or back pains, while the emergency department treats more serious conditions, such as major injuries or strokes.

With the vacant space, the city is now open to suggestions for education, health care or housing needs. “We want to now look at the future. What can come here to meet our needs, but it’s something we need to look at as a region,” Mayor Stewart said.

Urgent care will open on the Takoma Park campus on Monday.

Adventist Health Care White Oak Medical Center will open this Sunday.