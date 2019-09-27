Takoma Park has first gas to fully electric station in America

TAKOMA PARK, Md. (WDVM) — The very first gas station to go from gas to strictly electric is not only the first in Maryland, but it’s the first in the nation.

Since the grand opening of RS Automotives full electric charging stations in Takoma Park, many have been stopping by to charge up. It’s the first of its kind in the country to go from gas to 100% electric. “It’s just really interesting to convert a gas station into an EV charging station,” said electric car owner, Scott Wilson.

Maryland has over 20,000 registered electric vehicles, and since Mr. Doley, Owner of the RS Automotives, says he wasn’t happy with his previous contract with oil and gas companies, he weighed other options. “We are an established business, for like 22 years, and I just said, ‘You know, let’s try the electric car to see what happens,’ “ Doley stated. Many officials acknowledged the charging station.

On Thursday, Governor Hogan tweeted, “Maryland is proud to be a national leader when it comes to clean energy, and the fully converted gas to electric station is a prime example…” Mr. Doley said, “I didn’t want all this limelight. I just wanted to go electric, and we knew this would be good for the environment.”

The conversion was funded by the Electric Vehicle Institute and the Maryland Energy Administration – a grant of nearly $800,000.