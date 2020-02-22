Takoma Park community hosts Environment education forum

TAKOMA PARK, Md. (WDVM)– Friday afternoon environmental experts and community members came together to discuss current environmental challenges in Takoma Park.

Environment experts and residents of Takoma Park gathered at the Takoma Park City Hall off of Maple Avenue to discuss the importance of environmental education and what residents can do to combat climate change. The county’s goal is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 100% by 2035.

“We need to gather more people, reach more people and show them ways they can actually make a difference,” said Takom Park resident Lauren Brown.

One easy way to help the environment, and help the community reach its goal, is to unplug all electronic devices when they aren’t being used.