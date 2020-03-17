Taco Daddy offers free meals after state-wide closure

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — With restaurant closures around the state, Taco Daddy offered free meals in downtown Frederick Monday.

In an effort to help the community and not waste food, the Tex-Mex restaurant, located on North Market Street, offered free tacos and burritos with chips. The restaurant also donated free meals to a local homeless shelter. The manager of the restaurant says they will close until further notice.

“We pretty much wanted to give back to the community,” said manager, Andrew Popper. “This is a tough situation for everyone, our workers included. Everyone is going to be affected by it and it is just our way to take a bad situation just making it nice for it.”

Popper said they are going to do a test with carrying out to see how it goes.