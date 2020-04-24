SUV strikes pillar at Shell gas station in Aspen Hill

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — An SUV drove into the structure holding up a the roof over a Shell Gas station in Aspen Hill on Friday afternoon.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer tweeted out the photos, showing some damage to the pillar and the curbside barrier. Piringer said there were no injuries after authorities evaluated the driver. A building inspector was called, but there are no details on the damage estimate. The gas station is located at 13990 Georgia Ave.

