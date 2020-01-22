Sustainable Monocacy Commission bill passed

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — On Tuesday night the Frederick County Council passed a bill to establish the Sustainable Monocacy Commission.

This comes after the Monocacy Scenic River Citizens Advisory Board was dismantled by disagreements between Frederick and Carroll County on how to manage the river.

This new commission will consist of 9 members made up of people from the city of Frederick, the county council, people with property along the river, and the agricultural community.

The commission will recommend policies to improve water quality and to maintain and restore the ecological health and productivity of the Monocacy river