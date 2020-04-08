Suspects arrested for 2 separate theft from vehicles in Silver Spring

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Two suspects were arrested and charged Wednesday for two separate thefts from vehicles in the Silver Spring, Maryland area.

Montgomery County Police third district officers identified the suspects as Angelo Theo, 45 of Beltsville; and Staco Delson, 27 of Silver Spring.

Angelo Theo (Courtesy MCPD)

Theo is accused of being responsible for an incident that happened at 1:19 a.m. Wednesday. Police said a suspect was reported stealing from vehicles in the 3400 block of Kilkenny Street. Police arrived to find a suspect who was searching a vehicle. The suspect fled on foot when he saw the officers, and was arrested on Castleigh Road. According to police, officers allegedly found “multiple items on Theo that had been stolen from other vehicles in the area.” And said Theo had an open warrant for theft from Prince George’s County. Police said Theo is held on a $500 bond.

Staco Delson (Courtesy MCPD)

The other theft from vehicle incident happened over an hour later, around 2:36 a.m. in the 9300 block of Ocala Street. Police said they saw Delson allegedly searching a vehicle and immediately arrested him. Police believe property found on Delson was stolen. Officers also determined that Delson had an open warrant for burglary from Montgomery County. Police said Delson is being held on a $3,000 bond.