Suspected shooter to be held without bond

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Tragedy hit Annapolis Thursday afternoon as five people were killed at a local newspaper, The Capital Gazette.

Friday morning, a judge ruled that suspected shooter Jarrod Ramos should be held without bond. He's facing five first-degree murder charges. According to court documents, Ramos was identified on surveillance video.

He allegedly barricaded the back door, and shot those who tried to leave. Ramos has no prior criminal history, but The Capital Gazette says he filed a defamation lawsuit against the paper in 2012.

"These people were my friends and my colleagues. This paper represented everything that's great about this country, democracy and community," said Annapolis resident Christine Feldmann.

In court, the public defender pushed for a gag order so the state's attorney could not talk to the press. That request was denied.

