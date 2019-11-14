Suspected Potomac River Rapist reportedly arrested

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — WDVM is following reports that a suspect known as the “Potomac River Rapist” was arrested on Thursday.

Montgomery County Police Department Detective Todd Williams said on the FBI’s website that the suspect began stalking, hunting and sexually assaulting women over 20 years ago. Williams is also part of a Potomac River Rapist Task Force, according to the FBI.

“The suspect is generally described as an African-American male of medium build who is currently believed to be in his 40s or 50s,” FBI Special Agent Erin Sheridan said in 2011.

The FBI says the Potomac River Rapist was attacking women in the Washington DC area, some who were attacked in their homes. According to the FBI, seven of the nine attacks were linked by DNA while all the attacks are linked by similarities in the violent methods.

According to officials at J. Reuben Long Detention Center in South Carolina, Giles Warrick, 60, of Conway was denied bond Thursday morning. Mikayla Moskov, public information officer for the Horry County Police Department, confirmed Warrick is in jail but referred questions to the Washington DC Metro Police.

One of the rapist’s notable victims includes Christine Mirzayan, who was 29 years old in 1998 when she was raped and killed sometime after she began walking home in Washington, DC. The FBI says her killer had previously attacked eight other women from 1991.

Authorities are holding a press conference at 3 p.m. on Thursday, November 14. Stay with us for updates.

