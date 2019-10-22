Suspect wanted for two bank robberies in Rockville

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Police say a suspect is wanted for two bank robberies in Rockville that happened earlier this month.

Detectives from the Montgomery County Police Department Released surveillance video from October 9 of the suspect taking off sweatshirt in a parking lot right after robbing Old Line Bank on Rockville Pike.

Days later, a suspect robbed the congressional bank in the same area. Both bank robberies are believed to have been committed by the same suspect. Anyone with information about the suspect or these bank robberies is asked to contact the Montgomery County Police Department Major Crimes Division.