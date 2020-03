People in the area of Shamrock Dr and Buehler Rd are asked to stay inside and keep doors and windows locked

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police are asking residents to shelter in place while they search for a shooting suspect on Friday night.

The order came in for people in Olney, Maryland in the area of Shamrock Dr and Buehler Rd around 8:30 p.m. An alert sent out by police said “do not go outdoors and keep your doors and windows locked” until there’s an all-clear message.