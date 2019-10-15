Suspect sought for inappropriately touching woman in Chevy Chase

CHEVY CHASE, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Police Department released a composite sketch of a suspect sought for inappropriately touching a woman who was walking in the Chevy Chase area late September.

According to detectives, the victim was walking north on the sidewalk of Wisconsin Avenue in the area of Langdrum Lane on the morning of September 26. She said the suspect inappropriately touched her as he passed her while walking south on the same sidewalk.

Police describe the suspect as a Black man, about 5’06” in height. He was reportedly wearing dark-colored mid-length shorts and cream or ivory colored shirt.

There have been additional reports of inappropriate touching by a male suspect in the area, according to police.

Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to contact the 2nd District Investigative Section at 240-773-6710 or Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can remain anonymous.